Jurgen Klopp uninterested by Champions League favourites tag

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has insisted he is not interested in who is the favourite to win the Champions League title.

Klopp leads his side to a third Champions League final under his leadership as they take on Real Madrid in Paris tomorrow.

Liverpool clinched the famous trophy in Madrid in 2019, but they famously lost the 2018 final to Real Madrid in Kyiv, on a dramatic night in the Ukrainian capital.

However, despite the narrative of a revenge mission for Klopp and his players, the German coach stated he is not focusing on the past.

Klopp added the speculation over who is the favourite to win the final at the Stade de France is not important for him as part of their preparations.

“I don’t have an easy answer. Look at the history of the clubs and the way Real Madrid celebrate those comebacks, I would say it’s them because of the experience”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“I want to be on the same level in these kind of things. I want us to be completely ourselves in this game.

“If we are on the top of our game we are difficult to play against.

“My main concern is for us to be ourselves and be confident. I don’t know who is the favourite and I don’t really care.”

Klopp also confirmed Spanish international Thiago Alcantara trained fully yesterday and will feature in the final despite his injury concerns.