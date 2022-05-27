Jurgen Klopp reveals Thiago Alcantara is 100% fit to play in the Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara trained yesterday and will be 100% available for tomorrow’s Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Paris.

Thiago, a key part of Klopp’s Liverpool, was substituted during their victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the Premier League season last Sunday afternoon.

The news that he is fit to play is huge for The Reds.

They are the favourites going into the showdown at the Stade de France but no club carries the European gravitas that Madrid do.

The Spanish giants have lifted the continent’s premier club competition 13 times, more than any other club. Liverpool have won it six times, however, far from a shabby record.

Madrid go into the game without any injury problems. They won La Liga with four games to spare and have been able to treat the intervening period as a form of pre-season for them.