Julian Naglesmann is already planning for life at Bayern Munich without Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich are already planning for life without Robert Lewandowski according to a report by TV Sport1 carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Julian Naglesmann has already assumed that the Polish marksman won’t be at the Allianz Arena next season as he believes that it is inevitable he will leave for Barcelona.

Naglesmann intends on using Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side as a reference for his Bayern, seeing as the Premier League champions lacked a pure number nine last season.

If Lewandowski does leave for Catalonia one name being mentioned as a possible replacement is Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese is not a pure nine but is capable of leading the line. Also in the picture as a plan B is Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic.

Bayern won the Bundesliga in Naglesmann’s first season in charge but fell short, crucially, in the Champions League. La Liga outfit Villarreal knocked them out in the quarter-final.