Jules Kounde expected to join Diego Carlos soon in leaving Sevilla for the Premier League

Jules Kounde is expected to follow Diego Carlos out the door at the Sanchez-Pizjuan soon according to a report by Diario AS.

Carlos joined Aston Villa in a deal believed to be worth around €35m on Thursday afternoon and the Premier League is also expected to be Kounde’s destination. Chelsea want him badly.

It is going to cost Chelsea around €60m to sign the highly-rated Frenchman, who joined Sevilla the same summer as Carlos in 2019. The two have formed the best defensive partnership in La Liga during their three seasons in the Andalusian capital.

Kounde has received other offers from the European elite but is said to be determined to head to Stamford Bridge having already agreed personal terms with the London club.

Kounde is currently in Miami with friend Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of joining up with the French national team this weekend for a round of Nations League fixtures.