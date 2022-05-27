Julen Lopetegui embarks on period of reflection ahead of decision on his Sevilla future

Julen Lopetegui’s future at the Sanchez-Pizjuan is up in the air according to a report by Diario AS.

The Basque coach has gone on holidays with his family without making a decision on his future with Sevilla. He needs a period of reflection after an intense and in some ways frustrating season.

Lopetegui will then return and sit down with Monchi to not just plan for the 2022/23 season but also to decide his own future.

The thought at the moment is that he will continue but that is not something being said with much confidence.

Lopetegui led Sevilla to their sixth Europa League title in 2020 and has steered the club to three consecutive top four La Liga finishes in his time at the Sanchez-Pizjuan.

But a lot of the football played has been less than inspiring and there is a sense that there was an opportunity to really push for the title last season squandered by his conservatism.

With both Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos expected to depart the Andalusian capital this summer a rejuvenation is needed at Sevilla. Whether Lopetegui is the man to carry it out is unknown.