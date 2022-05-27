Granada set for player exodus after La Liga relegation

Relegated Granada could face a summer of upheaval in their squad after dropping through the La Liga trap door.

The Andalucians slipped out of the top-flight after drawing 0-0 at home to Espanyol on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign.

Relegation back into the Segunda Division is set to hit the club directly in the pocket in the weeks ahead as they begin to adapt to life back in the second tier of Spanish football.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, they are gearing up for possible key exits in the coming weeks.

Goalkeeper Luis Maximiano could be a target for sides across Europe, despite conceding 61 goals in 2021/22, with the Portuguese stopper available for around £8m.

Domingos Duarte and Darwin Machis could also be put up for sale, for a combined total of £15m with Luis Milla already told he can leave if an acceptable offer comes for him in next month.