Former Barcelona man Javier Mascherano cites Luis Enrique as his reference as a young coach

Javier Mascherano has said that Luis Enrique is his reference as a coach in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Mascherano, who enjoyed a superb spell with Barcelona, loved working with the Asturian who’s currently in charge of La Roja.

“I intend to resemble Luis Enrique closely [as a coach] because I know I’ll never be able to reach Pep [Guardiola],” he said.

“I lived three spectacular years with Luis Enrique. When we talk about the importance of coaches for a footballer it has nothing to do with the titles but with the importance in your career.

“The most influential may be Pep because of the drastic change but Luis Enrique gave our ideas another twist. Pep is incomparable, a genius impossible to imitate.

“I think Luis is up there with Pep but he is more attainable for those of us who want to be coaches.”

Mascherano has already began his coaching career. He’s currently in charge of the U20 Argentine national team, a position he began last year. He hung up his boots back in 2020.

A tough, tenacious and intelligent midfielder, Mascherano enjoyed a long and successful career. He broke through at River Plate and also represented Corinthians, West Ham United, Liverpool, Hebei China Fortune and Estudiantes as well as Barcelona.

Mascherano also earned 147 caps for Argentina, playing for them in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil only to lose to Germany.

Given his characteristics, you’d back Mascherano to become a fine coach. He has all the tools needed to succeed at the top level.