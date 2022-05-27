Carlo Ancelotti calls on Real Madrid veterans to clinch Champions League glory

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is confident his side will show their famous experience again in the Champions League final.

Los Blancos head to Paris to face old rivals Liverpool at the Stade de France with his squad pushing for a 14th European Cup/Champions League.

Ancelotti’s side have showed incredible resilience to reach the final with his veteran stars rolling back the years in the knockout stages.

Real Madrid have not won the competition since 2018, but certain players in Ancelotti’s squad are in line to win a fifth medal, if they edge out the Reds, and the Italian believes that is crucial.

“Getting here has been very important for us, the season has been very, very good”, as per reports from Marca.

“We are close to achieving the maximum and we will give it everything.

“The team handles this type of match very well. The veterans help the youngsters, to make the environment calm, with great enthusiasm and lots of confidence.”

Ancelotti remained tight lipped on his line up plans with the La Liga champions expected to have a full squad available.

Both sides have trained on the pitch ahead of the final with kick off set for 9pm CEST tomorrow night.