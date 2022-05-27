Bayern Munich are closing in on the latest pearl of Barcelona’s La Masia

Bayern Munich are close to signing one of the pearls of La Masia according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

The German club are one step away from signing Adam Aznou from Barcelona on a free transfer. Aznou turns 16 on June second and is coming to the end of his contract at Camp Nou.

Borussia Dortmund are also in the race but it seems that the player and his family have decided on a move to Bavaria.

Aznou is a promising left-back for Cadet A and has already made his debut for the U16 Spanish national team. He’s been in Barcelona’s youth system for three years and will now go abroad.

Aznou is of Moroccan descent and has dual nationality.

He’s one of Cadet A’s most sought-after players and in the past has fielded interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus and Benfica. It’s the first time Bayern have poached from Barcelona.