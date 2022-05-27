Barcelona’s pursuit of Raphinha is dependent on Ousmane Dembele’s future according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.

Only one of the two will be at Camp Nou next season. Dembele’s contract with Barcelona expires this summer and it is still uncertain as to whether or not he is going to renew his deal.

Raphinha is keen to leave Leeds United and come to La Liga but Barcelona will not mount a genuine offensive for him unless it becomes clear that Dembele is not going to renew.

Barcelona had hope to have been able to take advantage of a €25m release clause that would have come into effect in Raphinha’s contract at Elland Road had Leeds been relegated.

But since they have been able to secure safety they are going to have to negotiate with the Premier League club and play a significantly higher sum. The Brazilian, 25, is the same age as Dembele and plays on the right side of attack.