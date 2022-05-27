Barcelona and Gavi’s people agree to put Joan Laporta’s midweek comments behind them

Barcelona’s negotiations with Gavi are ongoing according to a report by Diario Sport.

The Catalan club want to renew the Andalusian midfielder’s contract and the player himself is keen to stay at Camp Nou.

A new meeting has been set for next week with the idea of finally coming to an agreement and getting a deal over the line.

Both Barcelona and Ivan de la Pena, Gavi’s agent, have agreed to turn the page following midweek controversy over Joan Laporta’s comments about his frustration over the negotiations.

Gavi’s current deal at Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2023 and his release clause of €50m is attractive to many of the European elite. Barcelona want to tie him down as soon as.

Gavi, 17, broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of the season and has since become an important part of Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team. He’s a special talent.