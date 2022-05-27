Andy Robertson dismisses Real Madrid ‘revenge mission’

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has rejected talk of the Reds seeking Champions League revenge on Real Madrid in Paris.

Scotland star Robertson is set to start his third Champions League final under Jurgen Klopp, at the Stade de France, after tasting success and failure in previous finals.

Robertson was part of the side who beat Tottenham in the 2019 final at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano but he was also on the pitch for their defeat in the 2018 final to Los Blancos in Kyiv.

The final was dominated by controversy, including Sergio Ramos’ infamous tangle with Mo Salah, and Gareth Bale’s late double clinching a 14th Champions League title for Real Madrid.

Four years ago today, Gareth Bale did this in a Champions League final 😳 On Saturday, Liverpool and Real Madrid run it back 🔁 (via @ChampionsLeague)pic.twitter.com/zRWbiRsTDX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 26, 2022

However, despite the swirling speculation over Liverpool’s motivation ahead of the final, Robertson claimed they are only focused on the job at hand this weekend.

“We put that wrong right for ourselves in Madrid the following season”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“That was us ‘getting revenge’ on the competition as such and becoming winners for the first time in this team. It’s long in the past.”

Liverpool are expected to be at almost full strength for the final with Klopp confirming Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho are both fit to play.

