Villarreal push to sign experienced Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina from Napoli

Villarreal are keen to sign David Ospina from Napoli.

That’s according to Marca, who report that the Yellow Submarine want to sign the Colombian goalkeeper on a free transfer.

His contract at the Diego Armando Maradona expires this summer and he’s yet to renew with the Italian club.

And Villarreal need a goalkeeper.

Sergio Asenjo’s deal expires this summer and they have no intention of renewing it. Geronimo Rulli will continue at La Ceramica but Unai Emery wants competition.

Rulli made some high-profile mistakes last season and bringing in someone as experienced as Ospina makes a lot of sense. Either his presence improves Rulli or he replaces him completely.

Ospina, 33, began his career with Colombian side Atletico Nacional. He came to Europe to join Nice in 2008, spending six years in the south of France.

He then spent five years at Arsenal before joining Napoli in 2019.

He’s earned 124 caps for Colombia.