The statistic that shows why Real Madrid have a slight advantage over Liverpool in Paris

Real Madrid face Liverpool in the Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris this coming Saturday evening.

It’s a mammoth game between two of the biggest clubs in Europe. But, according to Marca, Madrid are coming into the fixture with a slight advantage.

That’s because both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have played 17 more games than Karim Benzema and ten more than Vinicius Junior since the start of the season.

Mane and Salah have played 69 games, while Benzema has played 52 and Vinicius has played 59. Salah has accumulated 5,968 minutes so far this season compared to 4,591 for Benzema and 5,011 for Vinicius. Mane has hit 5,809 minutes.

There’s also the fact that Madrid are coming into the game well-rested, having won La Liga with four games to spare, while Liverpool have been pushed to the very limits of their ability, remaining in the fight with Manchester City until the bitter end.