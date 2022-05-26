Sevilla likely to lose both Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos to the Premier League this summer

Sevilla are likely to lose both Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos this summer transfer window according to Colin Millar.

The Andalusian club need to close a big sale before the end of June, when the season accounts close.

That sale is likely to be Diego Carlos, with Aston Villa in pole position, although Chelsea are also keen on Jules Kounde.

Both players want to secure a move this summer and like the idea of testing themselves in the Premier League.

Both joined Sevilla in the same summer – 2019 – and have developed an airtight partnership. They’ve been the foundation for Sevilla’s three consecutive Champions League qualifications.

Sevilla are in need of change this summer.

Julen Lopetegui has built a resolute team at the Sanchez-Pizjuan but one that performed less than the sum of their parts last year.

If Sevilla want to push on and keep pace with the rest of Spain’s big guns they’re going to need to be clever this close-season.