Real Madrid name 26-man squad ahead of Champions League final with Liverpool

Real Madrid have announced the squad that they’re taking to Paris for the Champions League final this Saturday evening.

That’s according to Marca, who note that there isn’t a single injury in the squad so Carlo Ancelotti has a full complement to choose from for the game with Liverpool.

The only doubt at Madrid in the last few weeks was David Alaba, who’d been hampered with a muscle injury. But he’s been training all week without problems and is expected to start in Paris.

Madrid’s 26-man squad is as follows.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Toni Fuidias.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos, Isco, Eduardo Camavinga.

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz.

Madrid are going for their 14th European Cup.