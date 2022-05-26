Real Madrid land in Paris ahead of Champions League final with Liverpool

Real Madrid have already landed in Paris.

The Spanish giants touched down at Charles de Gaulle international airport at 18:00 local time after a two-hour flight.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo.

They’ll face Liverpool on Saturday evening at the Stade de France in the Champions League final, the biggest game of the season.

Madrid will stay at the Auberge du Jeu de Palme hotel in Chantilly, about 50 kilometres outside Paris. They’ll train at the Stade de France tomorrow afternoon and conduct their press conferences.

Carlo Ancelotti has a full complement to choose from for the game with Liverpool.

The only doubt at Madrid in the last few weeks was David Alaba, who’d been hampered with a muscle injury. But he’s been training all week without problems and is expected to start in Paris.

Madrid’s 26-man squad is as follows.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Toni Fuidias.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos, Isco, Eduardo Camavinga.

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz.

Madrid are going for their 14th European Cup.