Real Betis challenging Marseille for latest French wonderkid

The talent pool being generated in France appears to dwarf that of any other nation in Europe. Real Betis are looking to get in on the act.

Los Verdiblancos are looking to recruit 18-year-old Mohamed-Ali Cho from Angers. The youngster is is one of the more promising talents in Ligue 1 at the moment and has scored 4 times and given one assist in his 21 appearances this season.

Cho has just a year left on his contract this summer and it’s clear that he won’t be renewing with Angers, who are preparing to sell him for €15m according to Diario AS.

The main obstacle to Betis’ intentions is Olympique Marseille. The French giants are also willing to pay that sum and will have plenty of pull as one of the largest clubs in France. Jorge Sampaoli’s side will also be playing Champions League football next year after finishing second.

Betis would be able to offer perhaps a better environment to develop in and in terms of market, a larger league too. That said, things have not worked out as planned with Diego Lainez, who cost Betis €14m in 2019.