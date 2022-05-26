Ousmane Dembele makes final decision to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain

Ousmane Dembele looks likely to leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expires according to Diario AS.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has turned down Barcelona’s final contract offer and is planning for life outside Catalonia from June 30th onwards. And the Parc des Princes is the likely destination.

Dembele’s house of the last five years has been put up for rent.

Kylian Mbappe, who knows Dembele from the French national team, is keen for him to come to PSG and form a front three alongside himself and Lionel Messi.

Neymar Junior’s future is up in the air.

Dembele joined Barcelona in the summer of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund but didn’t replicate the form that earned him the move. He had been designated as Neymar’s replacement, after all.

Dembele made 150 appearances for Barcelona in five seasons, contributing 32 goals and 34 assists. He’ll hope his injury problems are behind him and he can thrive in his homeland.