Ousmane Dembele future plunged back into uncertainty

It had looked as if Ousmane Dembele was about to commit his future to a club after months of speculation, but his preferred destination is no longer on the table.

Early on Thursday morning it had emerged that Dembele had made his choice about where he would be playing next season. The French winger was set to return to his homeland and join Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet the change of leadership at the French club has meant a change of plans at PSG. Leonardo is leaving his role as Sporting Director and Luis Campos is set to replace him. Le Parisien say that Campos has doubts about Dembele’s attitude and injury record, in a story carried by Get French Football News. The upshot being that Campos will end their interest in Dembele.

Xavi Hernandez has fought hard to keep Dembele at Barcelona and this opens a chink of light in the matter which had seemed a lost cause. Even so, the likes of Chelsea are still capable of offering more to Dembele in terms of money, but moving to London is a different decision to moving back to your home country.