Napoli sign Getafe left-back for €14m

What was one of the worst kept secrets in Madrid has today been confirmed by Napoli.

The Italian side confirmed the signing of Getafe left-back Mathias Olivera on a 5-year deal on Thursday evening and according to Diario AS, will set the Neapolitans back €12m in a fixed fee. If he meets the variables, that could rise a further €2m.

The Uruguayan left-back has been a solid performer for Los Azulones over the four seasons since arriving from Nacional, spending one of them on loan at Albacete.

Across that time, Olivera has made 111 appearances for the Madrid club in recently began receiving call-ups to the Uruguayan national squad. Making his debut under Jose Bordalas, he was part of the side that made it past Ajax in the Europa League. Typically Uruguayan in his virtues, Napoli receive a tough-tackling and determined figure into their backline.

Napoli also confirmed the signing of former Villarreal midfielder Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa for a fee of €18m from Fulham.

Image via Oscar J. Barroso