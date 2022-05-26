Monaco name their price for Aurelien Tchouameni amid Real Madrid and Liverpool interest

Aurelien Tchouameni is a man in serious demand.

Both Real Madrid and Liverpool are keen on the highly-rated midfielder but Monaco won’t accept anything less than €80m for him according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 22-year-old has given priority to Madrid but nothing is done just yet. In the meantime, both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are waiting in the wings and speaking with his representatives.

Madrid are keen on a big signing after losing out on Kylian Mbappe to PSG. Tchouameni fits the bill – he’s one of the most exciting midfielders in European football.

The pivot is expected to start for France at the Qatar World Cup later this year and has vast potential.

Tchouameni joined Monaco from Bordeaux in the summer of 20202 and has since gone on to make 95 appearances for the southern French side, contributing eight goals and seven assists.

He’s also earned eight caps for France, scoring once.