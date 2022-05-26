Marcelo caught confessing true feelings about lack of Real Madrid contract

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken consistently over recent months about the fantastic atmosphere within the Real Madrid dressing room. There is at least one case however in which that sentiment doesn’t ring true.

Marcelo, now 34 years of age, has been an integral part of Real Madrid for over a decade now and was made club captain following the departure of Sergio Ramos last summer.

There is little doubt that he is entering the twilight zone of his career however. Last season Zinedine Zidane began using youngster Miguel Gutierrez ahead of him at points, while Carlo Ancelotti has used him sparingly to rotate for Ferland Mendy.

The Brazilian has maintained he wants to stay at the club and during the final game of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu, had an unofficial goodbye. Yet the cameras from Movistar+ caught him revealing his true feelings on the matter to Lucas Vazquez on the bench.

“The club isn’t going to renew me,” Marca quoted.

“I’ve been a f****** example,” Marcelo continued.

Vazquez also agreed, saying “it’s insulting, we’re not aware… it’s not an easy time.”

Marcelo is visibly emotional in the video, which is filmed during Real Madrid’s final league game of the season against Real Betis. Potentially Marcelo’s final appearance in the white of Madrid.

As Florentino Perez demonstrated last summer with Ramos, he won’t be held prisoner by sentiment. Many thought it unthinkable that Ramos and Real Madrid wouldn’t reach an agreement last season, but after an injury hit year he was replaced without a second thought. Marcelo has maintained his fitness but with less contribution on the pitch, it’s unlikely he will be able to prolong his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.