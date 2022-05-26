Manchester United considering summer move for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres

Manchester United are interested in signing Pau Torres from Villarreal according to Fabrizio Romano’s Caught Offside column.

The Premier League club are currently discussing summer targets with Erik ten Hag, the man they’ve just appointed as coach. Pau’s name is on a list alongside Jurrien Timber.

Pau’s release clause is €60m but it’s thought to be negotiable.

United are keen to bounce back after a hugely disappointing season that saw them finish sixth in the Premier League and only qualify for the Europa League.

Pau, a Spanish international with 17 caps and a goal to his name, has been identified as a man who could shore up a leaky defence.

The 25-year-old has been a key part of a Villarreal side that won the Europa League in 2021 and made it to the semi-final of the Champions League this season only to lose to Liverpool.

He’s made 134 appearances for Villarreal to date.