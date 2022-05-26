Iker Casillas believes Real Madrid run means nothing without the trophy

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas knows a thing or two about winning a Champions League, doing so on three occasions, 15 years apart. In fact, he was there under Real Madrid’s current manager Carlo Ancelotti for their last triumph, eight years ago.

Yet he was honest about the Champions League and the fickle nature of glory. Real Madrid have enjoyed arguably the most remarkable run they could have dreamed of on their way to the final, knocking out the champions of France, England and the reining European champions. Still, it will all be pointless unless Los Blancos win out according to ‘San Iker’.

“The comebacks are all very well, but now you have to secure it, we’re missing the cherry. If you don’t secure that cherry, the cake won’t be complete, no? If the cup doesn’t arrive in the cabinet, nobody will remember what happened with PSG, Chelsea and with Manchester City. In order to be thrilling, it has to be until the end, with the prize.”

Casillas shared these thoughts with Marca in the lead up to Saturday’s grand finale, which in his mind is a fair representation of the best Europe has to offer.

“Real Madrid and Liverpool are the two best teams in the world at the moment and they deserve this final. Each with their players and their style, cannot commit errors. And I think that’s the key, committing few errors, being practical and intelligent.”

Real Madrid have lost just 3 of the 16 European Cup/Champions League finals they have played in, although their last defeat was against Liverpool. Ancelotti can take comfort from the fact that was 41 years ago.