Frenkie de Jong could be the key to Barcelona landing two of their top targets

Frenkie de Jong’s future remains up in the air.

The Dutchman is a regular at Barcelona and doesn’t want to leave Camp Nou but economic concerns may mean he needs to depart.

That’s because he’s the player with the most market value relative to his importance to the team according to Mundo Deportivo. And he’s failed to maintain high levels of performance.

His sale could also be key to Barcelona bringing in an important signing as two of the clubs interested in him have players the Catalan club desire.

One is Bayern Munich, who have Robert Lewandowski on their books. Barcelona want Lewandowski and Lewandowski wants Barcelona but Bayern are playing hardball. If Frenkie was in the picture it could make negotiations a great deal easier.

The other is Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola being a long-time admirer of the 25-year-old Dutchman. And City have Portuguese magician Bernardo Silva on their books, a player that Xavi Hernandez and his technical staff is in love with.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also in the race.