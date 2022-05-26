Francisco Trincao pushing to leave Barcelona for Sporting Club de Portugal

Francisco Trincao has ended his loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers and is back at Barcelona. But he doesn’t want to stay.

The 22-year-old Portuguese, contracted at Camp Nou until the summer of 2025, isn’t in Xavi Hernandez’s plans for next season and is instead intent on securing a summer move.

That’s according to Record and Mundo Deportivo, who report that Trincao is pushing for a move to Ruben Amorim’s Sporting Club de Portugal. They want him as Pablo Sarabia’s replacement given the Spaniard has returned to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Trincao worked with Amorim at Sporting Braga and is confident he can rediscover his best form under his compatriot in Lisbon.

Barcelona, however, have different ideas.

While Sporting want to sign the young forward on loan they’d rather a sale to help ease their financial issues. Nevertheless, Trincao is pushing for Sporting.

Time will tell if he can push it through.