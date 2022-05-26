Espanyol considering another Real Madrid legend after Fabio Cannavaro discarded

Espanyol are continuing the hunt for their new coach after sacking Vicente Moreno before the final games of the season.

It had been rumoured that former World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro was the chosen candidate to lead Los Pericos forward. The Italian manager has spent most of his managerial career in China, winning a title with Guangzhou Evergrande.

Those rumours started at the beginning of the month but according to Diario AS, Espanyol are now looking elsewhere following a recent meeting with Cannavaro. Espanyol have since changed Sporting Director and are now under the management of Domingo Catoira.

The number one target for Catoira is Diego Martinez and Paco Lopez is also on the shortlist, with both having impressed at Granada and Levante in recent years.

Perhaps the most intriguing name mentioned however is that of Raul Gonzalez. The legendary number 7 is currently in charge at Real Madrid Castilla and has been touted to take over the senior job at some point. With Carlo Ancelotti showing no sign of moving on this summer, Raul may seek to earn his spurs elsewhere however.

The lack of manager has not stopped Espanyol forging ahead with their business though. Mallorca left-back Brian Olivan confirmed to Sport that he would be heading to Barcelona this summer.