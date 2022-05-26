Bayern Munich paying close attention to Gavi’s contract negotiations with Barcelona

Bayern Munich are paying close attention to Gavi.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that the German club are following the teenager’s contract negotiations with Barcelona with great interest.

Bayern have also been credited with interest in Frenkie de Jong, who could be sold by Barcelona this summer.

Gavi has one year left on his contract at Camp Nou and Bayern are said to be willing to trigger the €50m release clause in his contract. His negotiations to extend are dragging out.

Bayern aren’t the only club interested in him, either. Also in the picture are Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona are keen to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern and the Polish striker himself is also keen to come to Barcelona. In order to make that happen Barcelona may need a sacrificial lamb.

In an ideal world that could be Memphis Depay or Sergino Dest. In a less than ideal world that could be Frenkie or Gavi.