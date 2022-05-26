Aurelien Tchouameni has already decided whether he wants to join Real Madrid or Liverpool

Aurelien Tchouameni has told his Monaco teammates that his priority is to join Real Madrid according to Fabrizio Romano’s Caught Offside column.

Liverpool are also interested in the 22-year-old French midfielder but even they concede that Madrid are in pole position.

Negotiations between the Spanish club and the player are ongoing with a contract until the summer of 2027 close.

Also ongoing are discussions between Madrid and Monaco, although the French side are demanding €80m for their asset.

Talks are expected to accelerate after the Champions League final, which will be contested between Madrid and Liverpool at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28th.

Madrid will be keen to land Tchouameni’s signature after missing out on Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain. From an emotional perspective they’re going to want a big summer arrival.

And Tchouameni would be that. Expected to start for France at the World Cup in Qatar, he’s a hugely promising talent.