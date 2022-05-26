Aston Villa reach agreement with Sevilla to sign Diego Carlos

Aston Villa have reached an agreement with Sevilla for the transfer of Brazilian centre-back Diego Carlos.

That’s according to a club statement released on Thursday.

Carlos will travel to England in the next few hours to complete a medical and personal terms aren’t expected to be a problem.

Villa have already been busy this summer, signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona and then bringing Atletico Madrid target Boubacar Kamara to the club from Marseille.

Securing Carlos’ signature is real a coup. The Brazilian has been a pivotal part of Sevilla’s defence ever since he arrived at the Sanchez-Pizjuan from Nantes in the summer of 2019.

He’s since gone on to become a Brazilian international, forming an airtight partnership with Jules Kounde at the heart of Sevilla’s defence that helped them win the Europa League in 2020.

Sevilla have also secured Champions League qualification three years running for the first time in their history.