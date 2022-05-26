Aston Villa progressing in talks to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla

Aston Villa are progressing in talks with Sevilla to sign Diego Carlos according to Fabrizio Romano.

Negotiations are ongoing with a fresh proposal of around €31m believed to be on the table. The Brazilian centre-back is a serious target for Steven Gerrard’s side.

Villa have already been busy this summer, signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona and then bringing Atletico Madrid target Boubacar Kamara to the club from Marseille.

Securing Carlos’ signature would be a coup. The Brazilian has been a pivotal part of Sevilla’s defence ever since he arrived at the Sanchez-Pizjuan from Nantes in the summer of 2019.

He’s since gone on to become a Brazilian international, forming an airtight partnership with Jules Kounde at the heart of Sevilla’s defence that helped them win the Europa League in 2020. Sevilla have also secured Champions League qualification three years running for the first time ever. Carlos was a huge part of that.