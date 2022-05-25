UEFA President frustrated with Real Madrid over Kylian Mbappe claims

Some might have thought the Kylian Mbappe saga had come to an end after he announced his decision to renew with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. Yet Real Madrid’s failure to secure his signature or Mbappe’s decision to leave Los Blancos at the altar, depending on which way you look at it, will be filling pages of reports with the fallout for some time.

Just hours later, the organising body of La Liga ensured as much. Javier Tebas and the league announced that they would be reporting PSG to UEFA over Financial Fair Play breaches, calling the deal ‘scandalous’.

Today, the President of UEFA Aleksander Ceferin responded to their statement, claiming he was tired of answering questions about FFP.

“Whoever will respect our rules is welcome to play in our competitions; who will not respect the rules will not,” Ceferin commented to the BBC.

“Look not Real Madrid or anyone else will tell Uefa what to do. They are outraged from one point of view and, as much as I know, their offer was similar to [PSG’s] offer.”

It is worth noting that Real Madrid themselves have not commented on the deal.

Even so, imbalance has existed for a considerable time in football. However now that some of the old powers are being challenged on a financial level, they are unlikely to accept a new reality where they cannot compete for the best players anymore. That much has been made evident by the attempted Superleague and the UEFA reforms to the Champions League, but further complaints are to be expected from the Iberian Peninsula.