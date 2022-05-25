Sadio Mane transfer could hold keys to Barcelona strategy

As the world waits to see how Real Madrid will react to the failed signing of Kylian Mbappe, Barcelona are waiting with baited breath to see what other movements Paris Saint-Germain make.

Earlier on Tuesday, news broke in Germany that Bayern Munich would be willing to relax their stance on Robert Lewandowski and allow him to leave the club if they were able to find suitable replacements.

Those replacements went by the names of Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic and Liverpool‘s Sadio Mane. The Bavarians are interested in bringing both as a sure-fire way to substitute Lewandowski’s impact.

Yet the French champions may be about to scupper Barcelona’s summer plans too. Sport are reporting that PSG are in pole position to secure the signature of the Senegalese forward. Their report did mention Barcelona as a candidate for Mane, although those links have been far less substantial than those to Lewandowski.

Should that movement transpire, Barcelona will face a choice. Either the Catalans could wait to see if Bayern can settle on another replacement or focus their attentions elsewhere.