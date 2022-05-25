Robert Lewandowski decided to leave Bayern Munich last year

As the summer transfer window ramps up activity, further details continue to emerge about Robert Lewandowski’s potential move from Barcelona to Bayern Munich.

The player has now publicly expressed his desire to leave the German champions and his agent Pini Zahavi has been clear that he will be doing what he can to extract him from Bavaria.

According to a new report in BILD carried by Sport, the decision to leave Bayern was taken last summer. Bayern Munich were linked with a move for new Manchester City signing Erling Haaland at the time, which supposedly made it clear to Lewandowski he should look for a new club.

“If your boss is trying to replace you, it’s better to leave,” Lewandowski told friends.

Mundo Deportivo also carried part of the report that detailed how Lewandowski quizzed former teammate Thiago Alcantara on what life was like at the Blaugrana.

It seems the transfer has a long way to go however. As much as Lewandowski may want to leave, Bayern Munich do not generally cede to player’s demands. Factor in the current situation at Barcelona, the Catalans will also be unable to bend their will with money too.