Real Mallorca bid goodbye to iconic veterans

The end of the season is no doubt the most sentimental part, as players teeter on the edge of greatness and the verge of disgrace, while fans place their emotions on roulette wheel.

This season, the ball came up red – Real Mallorca saving themselves from relegation with a final day win away to Osasuna. Yet it hasn’t taken long for the ruthless business side of football to stick it’s nose back in.

Barely three days have passed since the celebrations kicked off, but both veterans Manolo Reina (37) and Salva Sevilla (38) have confirmed their departures from the club as reported by Diario AS.

Reina lost his place in the Mallorca goal to Sergio Rico for much of the second half of the season, but recovered his position to captain Mallorca to safety in the final three matches of the season. The highlight was a brilliant stoppage time save from Youssef En-Nesyri which secured Mallorca a point.

Sevilla on the other hand has been key throughout the season, playing 32 times across all competitions, providing composure and quality in the heart of the Mallorca team.

Both joined in 2017 and have been through two promotions and two relegations with Mallorca, this season being the first in five years which didn’t involve a change of division.

Neither were provided with offers to renew their deals, something likely to stick with the veterans following their considerable contributions.