Real Madrid linked with €120m for Milan marksman Rafael Leao as Kylian Mbappe alternative

Real Madrid have been linked with a €120m move for Rafael Leao according to La Gazzetta dello Sport and Football Italia.

The Spanish club have pinpointed the Portuguese striker to be the man they’ll target after being snubbed by Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe had been their top target only to decide to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain rather than come to the Santiago Bernabeu. But Leao isn’t a bad alternative.

Leao was named Serie A player of the season for 2021/22 having played a key role in Milan’s Scudetto-winning campaign. He contributed eleven goals and ten assists in 34 games.

The Portuguese has a contract in place at San Siro until the summer of 2024 but Milan have been working on a new deal that will take him through to 2026.

Leao has a release clause of €150m in his current deal but it’s not thought that Madrid are willing to trigger it. Milan are confident that they’ll be able to convince Leao to stay put at San Siro.