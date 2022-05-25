Quique Sanchez Flores signs two-year contract extension with Getafe

Quique Sanchez Flores has renewed his contract with Getafe for the next two seasons as announced by a club statement.

Sanchez Flores did a superb job at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez this season, taking over a team in dire straits and leading them to the security of a 15th placed finish in La Liga.

Sanchez Flores, 57, is one of the most experienced coaches in Spain. He entered coaching in 2001 after a playing career that saw him represent Valencia, Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza.

He also earned 15 caps with the Spanish national team.

Sanchez-Flores’ first coaching gig was with Madrid’s youth system. Since then he’s taken charge of Getafe, Valencia, Benfica, Atletico Madrid, Al-Ahli, Al-Ain, Getafe (again), Watford, Espanyol, Shanghai Shenhua, Watford (again) and now Getafe (again).

He’ll hope to help Getafe build on their solid end to the 2021/22 campaign with an improved 2022/23 season. Mid-table or even a top-half finish should certainly be in their sights.