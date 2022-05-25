Mohamed Salah makes decision on next season amid Barcelona and Real Madrid interest

Mohamed Salah has confirmed that he’ll be staying at Liverpool next season despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

That’s according to comments he’s made reported by Fabrizio Romano. “I’m staying for sure next season,” he’s said.

Salah isn’t thought to be interested in a move to La Liga and isn’t keen to leave Anfield this season.

The reason his future has been called into question in the first place is because his contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season – but if he leaves it’s more likely he does so on a free.

Salah is considered one of the finest footballers in Europe and has been pivotal for Jurgen Klopp’s hugely successful Liverpool side.

Liverpool have already won the League Cup and the FA Cup this year and could win the Champions League on Saturday. Standing in their way are Real Madrid in the final at the Stade de France.

Salah has contributed 31 goals and 16 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season.