Martin Braithwaite unlikely to accept Barcelona exit

As was the case last summer, most of Barcelona’s business will depend on who leaves before they can think about who arrives in the Ciudad Condal.

Xavi Hernandez seems determined to clear the decks at Barcelona and begin a form of revolution ahead of next season, even admitting ahead of their match against Villarreal that he had already told several players to look for a new club this summer.

One of those players was Danish forward Martin Braithwaite. Signed on an emergency basis in February of 2020, Braithwaite spent most of the 2021-22 injured. On his return from injury, he played just 22 minutes in the months since January.

Yet his departure requires a degree of willing from the player himself. Something which Braithwaite has little intention of providing by the sound of it.

“It’s not something I am thinking about. I have two years remaining on my contract in Barcelona. In football, you never know what can happen, but I’m very calm on the matter.”

Braithwaite made the comments to Danish channel TV2 while on international duty, then picked up by Sport.

Some had wondered if the prospect of losing his national team place with the World Cup on the horizon may have forced Braithwaite’s hand. Danish manager Kasper Hjulmand had mentioned that only players who were playing would be selected, although Braithwaite is back in the squad for the Nations League.

The Danish forward’s attitude speaks to a problem that has dogged Barcelona in recent years. Following the large contracts handed out by Josep Maria Bartomeu’s board, the Blaugrana have struggled to move on assets as a result. Case in point being Samuel Umtiti, who the club ended up renewing in order to reduce the short-term economic impact on their accounts.