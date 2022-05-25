Manchester United linked with move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili

Manchester United have been linked with Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili according to Diario AS and Stretty News.

United are likely going to have to move on Dean Henderson this summer as the Englishman is unhappy with his lack of playing time at Old Trafford. David de Gea is the undisputed first-choice.

Mamardashvili is thought to fit the bill to serve as De Gea’s understudy and United have already made contact with Valencia over a possible €15m deal for the 21-year-old.

But they’ll face competition from Valencia, who are keen to extend the Georgian international’s contract beyond its current expiration date in the summer of 2024.

To sweeten the deal, United are considering making Mamardashvili, who’s kept nine clean sheets in 21 appearances at Mestalla this season, their starting goalkeeper in the Europa League. Sergio Romero held that position before leaving.

Mamardashvili joined Valencia from Dinamo Tbilisi last year and is a promising young goalkeeper.