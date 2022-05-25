Luis Enrique calls up Diego Llorente to replace Aymeric Laporte in La Roja squad

Luis Enrique has called up Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente to replace Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte for La Roja’s squad for their upcoming Nations League commitments.

Spain take on Portugal on June second at the Benito Villamarin in Seville before locking horns with the Czech Republic in Prague three days later. They then take on Switzerland in Geneva before entertaining the Czech Republic down in Malaga to finish it off.

Spain will no doubt take this period seriously. The Qatar World Cup is only around the corner and La Roja have every chance of going to the Middle East and winning the competition outright.

They made it to the semi-final of Euro 2020 only to lose to eventual winners Italy before making it to the final of the Nations League only to lose to reigning world champions France.

Luis Enrique’s squad in full can be found below.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya.

Defenders: Inigo Martinez, Pau Torres, Dani Carvajal, Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Rodri, Thiago Alcantara, Carlos Soler.

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Raul de Tomas, Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres.