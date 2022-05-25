Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay has changed Lionel Messi’s position at Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe’s decision to reject Real Madrid and instead stay at Paris Saint-Germain could yet have a real affect on Lionel Messi’s future at the Parc des Princes according to Diario AS.

The plan had been for PSG to tailor their project around Messi if Mbappe had departed for the Santiago Bernabeu. Leonardo and Mauricio Pochettino would both have been jettisoned as the former Barcelona man didn’t particularly get on with either.

Now that Mbappe has committed his future to the French club, however, PSG’s efforts will be centred on the 23-year-old Frenchman rather than the ageing Argentine.

That doesn’t mean that Messi is annoyed by PSG’s change of direction. In fact, it’s understood he’s delighted by it. He believes that Mbappe is essential to PSG if they intend on continuing to secure titles and finally win the Champions League, his ambition.

And while Mbappe enjoys a better relationship with Pochettino than Messi he agrees with him that Leonardo needs to go. That’s a decision that’s already been made, with Luis Campos ready to come in to replace the Brazilian.