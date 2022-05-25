Kylian Mbappe asks Paris Saint-Germain to hijack Real Madrid’s move for Aurelien Tchouameni

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is the subject of intense interest from the European elite this summer according to Marca. Real Madrid, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain all want him.

Madrid and Liverpool’s interest is longstanding but PSG have only recently emerged as a contender. And apparently it’s because Kylian Mbappe has specifically asked the French club for him.

Mbappe was caught liking an Instagram post reporting that Luis Campos, assumed to be PSG’s next sporting director, wants to take Tchouameni to the Parc des Princes.

But it’s Madrid who appear to be in the driving seat. They’ve stepped up their pursuit of the 22-year-old ever since it became clear that Mbappe wouldn’t be swapping the Parc des Princes for the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. The deal is progressing.

The complicated thing, however, is the money being demanded by Monaco. They want a fee of €80m for their prized asset, something Madrid deem excessive.

They paid Rennes just €30m to sign Eduardo Camavinga last summer, after all. It’s understood the Spanish club are willing to go as high as €60m for Tchouameni.