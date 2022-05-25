Jurgen Klopp calls Carlo Ancelotti a model to follow

Four years ago Real Madrid beat Liverpool in a Champions League final which was almost a formality from a Real Madrid point of view. Experienced and ready, Real Madrid were quick to kneecap Liverpool whenever the Scouse side showed signs of rallying.

That was under Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid are an exaggerated version of that team now. Experienced, savvy and expert in the art of the knockout competition, Carlo Ancelotti is back to attempt Real Madrid’s 14th European Cup 8 years after he won them their 10th.

The numbers dwarf those of even Liverpool and their manager Jurgen Klopp was keen to highlight the incredible work of the Italian.

“My English isn’t good enough to find a word to describe him, but Carlo for me is obviously one of the most successful managers in the world and a model of how to manage success. A great guy.”

“I have a good relationship with him, but it was paused while he was managing Everton! My respect for him couldn’t be higher. He never stops winning.”

In that sense, Ancelotti and Real Madrid are most in synchronisation. Both have perfected the talent of finding a way to win, above all in European competition during the 21st century. Despite not being regarded in the same way as the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, Ancelotti can justly claim to have mastered cup competitions better than either of them.