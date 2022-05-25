Jurgen Klopp boosts Liverpool hopes on Thiago fitness for Real Madrid

Sunday was a mix of emotions in the Premier League, as for a small window of time it looked as if Liverpool might have a chance of snatching the title from Manchester City. The real sour note from their perspective, if you accept that City were going to get the required points, was the injury to Thiago Alcantara.

Following the match, Jurgen Klopp was downbeat about Thiago’s chances of making the Champions League final just 6 days later. Yet on Wednesday Klopp presented a much brighter outlook.

“I met with him inside. There is a good chance he plays,” Klopp told Mundo Deportivo.

“He is surprisingly good. The good news is that they weren’t as bad [as we thought]. He could train tomorrow.”

Although Liverpool’s midfield is a well-oiled machine, the absence of Thiago would represent a large blow to their chances of controlling the game. Arguably few are better at it in the world game and with Real Madrid’s veteran trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro on the other side, Thiago’s guile and ‘pausa’ would be essential.

Fabinho is also recovering from an injury but is expected to be fit, meaning there is still a strong chance that Liverpool could be at full strength for the final.