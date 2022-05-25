Gavi’s camp understood to be angered by Joan Laporta’s comments about their contract talks

Gavi’s representative, Ivan de la Pena, is understood to be angry with Barcelona president Joan Laporta over comments he made about Gavi’s contract renewal negotiations.

That’s according to Diario Sport, who report that De la Pena was unhappy that Laporta said Gavi’s representatives are dragging out contract negotiations and delaying their decision.

De la Pena instead contests that Gavi is yet to receive a formal renewal proposal from the club. Mateu Alemany, Barcelona’s sporting director, did make a proposal in his last meeting with De la Pena but nothing formal has come across their table just yet.

Gavi broke into Barcelona’s first team at the beginning of the season, immediately impressing with his quality and competitive drive. The 17-year-old Andalusian has since made 47 appearances for Barcelona, contributing two goals and six assists, and also earned six caps for Luis Enrique’s Spanish national team.

His current deal at Camp Nou expires in the summer of 2023 and so Barcelona are trying to tie him down to a long-term deal as soon as possible. He’s not short of suitors in Europe, with several Premier League clubs reportedly interested in him.

Barcelona have so far been successful in agreeing contract renewals with their emerging stars. Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ronald Araujo have all committed their futures to Barcelona in the last few months and Barcelona will hope that Gavi soon follows suit.