Catalan national team smash Jamaica with starring role for Gerard Deulofeu

As European teams ready themselves for the Nations League, squeezing in a round of fixtures at the tail-end of the season, so too did the Catalan national team.

In a friendly match played at Girona’s Montilivi stadium, just over 6,000 fans watched the Seleccio Catala smash Jamaica 6-0.

The star of the match was undoubtedly Gerard Deulofeu, who took his fine form for Udinese back to Catalonia, scoring a hat-trick in the process.

Managed by former Barca B coach Gerard Lopez, he was able to put out a strong team – all of the players starting came from La Liga, with the exception of Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Deulofeu as mentioned.

Real Betis’ Marc Bartra captained the side and also got on the scoresheet following a cross from club teammate Cristian Tello. The other goals were scored by Espanyol’s Javi Puado and Barcelona’s Ferran Jutgla.

Remarkably, all of the starting line-up had passed through the ranks at Barcelona at one point or another with the exception of Alex Moreno.