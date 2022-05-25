Catalan national team smash Jamaica with starring role for Gerard Deulofeu

As European teams ready themselves for the Nations League, squeezing in a round of fixtures at the tail-end of the season, so too did the Catalan national team.
In a friendly match played at Girona’s Montilivi stadium, just over 6,000 fans watched the Seleccio Catala smash Jamaica 6-0.
💥 GOOOOL de Gerard Deulofeu! Doblet del de Riudarenes a la mitja hora de partit@FCF_CAT 2⃣@jff_football 0⃣#CatalunyaJamaicaTV3
🔴 EN DIRECTE
📺 @tv3cat
💻📲 https://t.co/nE4fKGeHRi pic.twitter.com/PE0Yq8F3xT
— TV3.cat (@tv3cat) May 25, 2022
The star of the match was undoubtedly Gerard Deulofeu, who took his fine form for Udinese back to Catalonia, scoring a hat-trick in the process.
Managed by former Barca B coach Gerard Lopez, he was able to put out a strong team – all of the players starting came from La Liga, with the exception of Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Deulofeu as mentioned.
💥 GOOOOL de Gerard Deulofeu! El davanter fa el hat-trick després d'una assistència de Carles Aleñá@FCF_CAT 4⃣@jff_football 0⃣#CatalunyaJamaicaTV3
🔴 EN DIRECTE
📺 @tv3cat
💻📲 https://t.co/nE4fKGeHRi pic.twitter.com/BrPJVGa0rK
— TV3.cat (@tv3cat) May 25, 2022
Real Betis’ Marc Bartra captained the side and also got on the scoresheet following a cross from club teammate Cristian Tello. The other goals were scored by Espanyol’s Javi Puado and Barcelona’s Ferran Jutgla.
Remarkably, all of the starting line-up had passed through the ranks at Barcelona at one point or another with the exception of Alex Moreno.