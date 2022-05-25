Barcelona’s Ferran Jutgla confirms he will leave the club this summer

In the process of reconstructing their squad ahead of the coming season, Barcelona are doing all they can to free up funds for the transfer market.

One of the players that appears to have fallen victim to that process is Ferran Jutgla. The 23-year-old forward secured minutes in the first team at the height of Barcelona’s injury issues, but has spent most of his time with the B team since.

In total, he made 8 appearances for Barcelona, scoring twice since arriving from Espanyol’s B team last summer. Many were impressed with his commitment and movement though, which proved valuable in the third tier of Spanish football. For Barcelona’s B team Jutgla notched 19 goals in his 32 appearances.

Yet rather than promote Jutgla, Barcelona are set to cash in on him. Toni Juanmarti confirmed that they were set to receive €5-7m for the forward with Club Brugge the likely destination.

Jutgla confirmed he would be leaving the club to Jijantes FC following his appearance for the Catalan national team, in which he scored.

“The club wants me to leave… and that’s the way it is.”

“They don’t me,” Jutgla said.

As Jutgla showed during his minutes in the first team, his understanding of the game and movement could have been useful for Xavi Hernandez next season. However given the financial situation, the loss of Jutgla might not be their first choice but neither is it likely to cause concern for the Blaugrana.