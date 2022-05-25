Barcelona set to earn €5m from historic friendly in Australia this afternoon

Barcelona will play in Australia for the first time in their history this afternoon according to Mundo Deportivo. Xavi Hernandez brings his troops to Sydney 22 years after winning the silver medal there at the Olympic Games. The game will kick off at 12:00 CEST against a team of stars from the Australian League.

The match, which will bring in €5m in income to Barcelona, will take place at the Accor Stadium. It has a capacity of 83,500 people and hosted 10,000 fans in the stands during Barcelona’s training session on arrival. 65,000 tickets have already been sold.

Xavi appeared before local media after a 20-hour flight alongside Rafa Yuste and was clear to underline the historic importance of the fixture. He promised that his players will do their best to give their best performances and produce a memorable match.

Barcelona travelled to Australia without the injured Sergino Dest, Gerard Pique, Eric Garcia, Sergi Roberto, Nico Gonzalez and Pedri. Ferran Torres was unable to travel as he’s not vaccinated, Riqui Puig and Oscar Mingueza are set to represent the Catalan national team, Martin Braithwaite has been summoned by Denmark and Neto and Clement Lenglet have been excused for family reasons.